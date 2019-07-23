The dance-based horror comedy is expected to begin production later this year

Bosco Martis Image Credit: IANS

Indian National-Award winning choreographer Bosco Martis is looking forward to making his Bollywood debut as a director, with a dance film.

He hopes the story comes across the way he has envisioned it.

“I want to make a dance film, so that I can tell a story I believe in, and entertain children and families,” Martis said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Martis is working on a dance-based horror-comedy. It is expected to begin production in the second half of this year.

“I hope it comes across the way I have planned it, and the way I am looking at it. I see myself directing a film soon and telling the story through the musical language,” he added, without divulging further details about the project.

Martis feels the world of dance has evolved in a big way.

“There is a lot happening. It is booming by the hour because everybody has something to say and do. Because of internet, everybody is exposed to the dancing styles that are happening all over the globe,” he said.

Martis, who is a part of the choreographing duo Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves, and has made Bollywood stars shake a leg in films such as ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Bunty Aur Bali’, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

On the small screen, he is a judge on the Zee TV dance reality show, ‘DID: Battle Of The Champions’.