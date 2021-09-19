Image Credit: Insta/remodsouza

Celebrated choreographer Remo D'Souza put up an appreciation post for his wife Lizelle. His post shows before and after photos of his wife's dramatic weight-loss transformation. D'Souza said he is "proud" of Lizelle and expressed his happiness about her achieving the 'impossible'.

Remo D'Souza posted a collage of his wife Lizelle's before and after photos to his Instagram account on Sunday.

Remo wrote a caption to go with the photo: "It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you,"

To this Lizelle commented, "Awwwwwwwwww, I love u baby." Lizelle's makeover surprised Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Remo on his ABCD franchise. The actor added, "Wow" with a heart-struck emoji in the comment area of the post.

Lizelle, too, gave an update on her transformation journey in July and published a blog post about it.

"One month of keto, 6 kgs down, not been very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up."

Meanwhile, D'Souza is the Super Judge in season 6 of the dancing reality show 'Dance+,' which is available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. D'Souza is best known for his work in films such as 'Race 3', 'ABCD series', 'Kick', 'Zero', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.