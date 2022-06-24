Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been riding the box office wave and he’s now set to ride his swanky new sports car gifted to him by his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ producer Bhushan Kumar.
The McLaren GT is the first of its kind set of superwheels to be delivered in India, sources said.
Aaryan shared a picture with the car and Kumar his social media, and wrote in Hindi: “I got gifted a new table for my Chinese food. I heard the fruit of hard work is sweet but I never thought it would be this big... India’s 1st McLaren GT. Next gift private jet, sir #Gratitude”
Aaryan is known for his fondness for supercars and enjoys driving to his shoots and the airport on his own. His collection includes a Lamborghini and the Mini Cooper he gifted his mom.
From ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to the blockbuster of the year ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, T-Series and Aaryan have given the audiences some of the biggest successes and are all set to unite for ‘Shehzada’ too. Celebrating the success of their latest, Kumar gifted the car to Aaryan as a token of appreciation and gratitude.
Aaryan also has ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.