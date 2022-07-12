Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shared adorable pictures of their son Laksh on their Instagram handle, revealing the little one to the world for the first time. They’ve also shared a vlog in which Laksh makes his YouTube debut.
Both Singh and Limbachiyaa posted a series of pictures in which the comedian was seen holding her baby in her arms and in the other Limbachiyaa was seen kissing him on his forehead.
She captioned it with a heart emoji: “miliye humare bete LAKSH se [meet our son Laksh] Ganpati bappa moriya”
After this many of their fans and industry friends have shared their best wishes and blessings for the baby.
Karan Kundrra commented with a heart emoji. Neha Kakkar wrote: “Awww..Pyara Laksh!!”
Rubina Dilaik also mentioned: “Aaaww.. adorable”
Singh and Limbachiyaa got married in December 2017 and their baby was born on April 3, 2022.