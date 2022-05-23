1 of 8
Shortly after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding, there’s another fantastical one that has our hearts now. ‘Babydoll’ singer Kanika Kapoor got married in style in London to businessman Gautam and we can’t keep calm. The singer, who is a mother of three kids, took to Instagram to share the photos of her second wedding and wrote an emotionally-charged post. Judging by the pictures, the chic ceremony was all about love, warmth and camaraderie.
The bride was obviously overwhelmed. In a gushing post on Instagram, she wrote: “And I said YES. Fairytales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams will come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe for making us meet. I am excited about starting our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But, most important, to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."
The Kapoor-Hathiramani nuptials were an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family, on Friday. The very next day, they hosted a reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum, which saw a steady stream of well-known industry big wigs including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani.
The post-wedding party was full of laughter, music and good cheer; at one point, Kapoor joined her guests Guru and Shekhar for a song.
Kapoor’s singer friend Manmeet Singh of Meet Brothers, shared first pictures of the couple on instagram “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial,” Singh wrote.
Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding, ''To one of the most stunning brides I have ever seen…my gorgeous friend both inside and out @kanik4kapoor …Wish you and Gautam a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness. You both are beautiful together. May that brilliant smile forever adorn your face. All my love.'' wrote the singer.
Kapoor, who has three children from her previous marriage, skipped the traditional red and wore a pink, silver and golden lehenga and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Hathiramani opted for a cream coloured ethnic outfit and added a neckpiece.
Last week, dressed in a mint green lehenga, we also got a glimpse photos from Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony.
