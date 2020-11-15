Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s one-liner about the day after Diwali touched a thread in many a Twitterati’s heart.
“Tum Diwali ke agle din ka khaalipan ho [you are the post-Diwali emptiness],” read his tweet about the deserted and quiet look of the day.
Khurrana’s tweet has received hilarious reactions from social media users.
“You are the poisonous air followed by Diwali,” a user commented.
“Visit Delhi...people burst crackers here post Diwali, too. You won’t realise emptiness here,” another one quipped.
Several other Twitter users praised Khurrana for his shayaris (poetry).
“Poet Ayushmann is back!! I was just missing these tweets so much,” a netizen tweeted.
A day ago, Khurrana gave a glimpse of his Diwali celebration with his family. His father, mother, wife, brother and children chose to wear ethnic and all white.
“Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family,” Khurrana captioned the image.
Khurrana is busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in Chandigarh, and has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.