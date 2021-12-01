After a successful 2021 marked by a string of projects and a Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honour) win, Ekta Kapoor is all set to crank things up a notch in 2022 with more than 23 projects in the pipeline.
Some of the projects have been shot and are ready to release while others are still in the development stage under her companies Balaji Motion Pictures, Balaji Telefilms and AltBalaji.
“I am very excited to announce that my team and I are all set to release more than 23 projects in 2022. We have some amazing content ready to release across various platforms be it theatres, web shows or TV channels,” Kapoor said in a statement.
“We at Balaji have always believed in experimenting when it comes to providing entertainment to the audiences and with our upcoming projects we have tried to take the level a notch higher,” she continued.
ALTBalaji, which is the digital arm of Kapoor’s production house, is working on projects that include ‘#hashtagwarss’, ‘Verdict 2’, ‘Mentalhood S2’, ‘Apharan 2’, ‘Bois Locker Room’, ‘Class of 2021’, ‘A Cold Mess’ and ‘Farrey’.
In the TV space, shows like ‘Naagin 6’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2’, ‘Kahan Hum Chale’, ‘Itna Karo na mujhe pyaar 2’ will be broadcast soon.
Coming to films, Balaji Motion Pictures’s slate looks packed with interesting projects like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Freddy’, ‘U turn’, Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller, ‘Jersey’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘KTina’, ‘Dobaara’ and ‘LSD 2’.
Kapoor is set to work with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta and many more in the coming year.