Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who turned 28 on March 15, got a special birthday gift in the form of a new movie poster for her next film.
The first look at her character in the SS Rajamouli epic was unveiled on her birthday and saw the star dressed in a vintage look, complete with sari and a long braid.
“Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all,” read a tweet from director Rajamouli.
‘RRR’ is a period film and is based on two Indian freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It will be Bhatt’s first Telugu movie; however the big-budget flick will be also be made in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
“This is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era. Most of us are well aware of the stories of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. We know they are popular freedom fighters and were fearless. What most of us don’t know is that there are gaps in the lives of these revolutionaries that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years,” Rajamouli said in 2019.
The movie has a star cast that includes Telugu actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and British actress Olivia Morris.
After several COVID-19 related delays, the film is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021.