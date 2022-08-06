Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor at an event to launch the song preview from their upcoming movie film, ‘Brahmastra’, in Mumbai.
The actress looked glowing as she posed with her growing baby bump.
Bhatt and Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year before announcing in June that they were expecting their first child together.
On the work front, Bhatt recently dropped a new behind the scenes video in which she unveiled how ‘Brahmastra’ came to life back in 2016.
“How it all began ... a glimpse into our prep .. and the journey of Brahmastra, Brahmastra releasing 09.09.2022,” she posted.
Before the second song of the film, ‘Deva Deva,’ was released, she gave fans a sneak peek at Kapoor on the set and explained how they shot scenes before the movie’s production team added the high-quality VFX.
The video also included narration from the film’s director Ayan Mukerji explaining how the idea for the movie developed.
The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood’s own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, ‘Brahmastra’ took five years to produce. The two parts of the video, which have not yet been given titles, were also hinted at in the video.
‘Brahmastra’ will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in five Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.