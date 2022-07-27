1 of 7
Turns out the critics were right. Friendships in the showbiz industry are flexible bonds. While some stay solid years on, some wither away and die as the seasons change. Here's a look at some stars who used to be tight, now not so much.
Image Credit: Insta/ sanjay_leela_bhansali_
2 of 7
Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol: As showbiz legacies these two were comrades in arms for a long time. Reportedly it was Kapoor dour statements about Deol's relationship with someone that broke this friendship band.
Image Credit: Insta/
3 of 7
Suzanne-Hrithik and Arjun-Mehr: From double dates to relative strangers, these couples drifted apart from each other - and their relationship partners. However, Suzzane and Hrithik remain on good terms. Above: Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia ( left) and Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (right).
Image Credit: Archive
4 of 7
Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt: A boy came between this sister act? These two leading ladies dated the same person, Ranbir Kapoor, but that's surely water under the bridge. While Bhatt married Kapoor, Kaif is happily wedded to fellow actor Vicky Kaushal.
Image Credit:
5 of 7
Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali: These two powerhouse talents gave us the iconic romance ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Saman’, but they couldn’t sustain that bond for long. According to reports, Khan wanted to allegedly alter the ending of HDDCS where his character walks away with the woman of his dream, but Bhansali didn’t relent. The rumblings of a break up between them loomed large. Things came to a head when they shelved their new venture Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. Reports claim that Bhansali has already extended the olive branch, but Khan is yet to reciprocate.
Image Credit: Insta/beingsalmankhan
6 of 7
Jacqueline Fernandez & Sonam Kapoor There was a time when they used to be “3am” friends to each other, but it seems that’s no longer the case. Even though they remain friends, there’s something missing from the earlier times when they would be spotted at several events together.
Image Credit:
7 of 7
Riteish Deshmukh & Shreyas Talpade: These two actors were close pals and had worked together in films like Housefull 2 and Apna Sapna Money Money. But when their Marathi films clashed at the box-office, things turned sour between them. Reports claim that Talpade wanted Deshmukh alter the release of his film Lai Bhaari so that didn’t clash with his release Poshter Boyz, but that didn’t pan out.
Image Credit: Insta/ Shreyas Talpade