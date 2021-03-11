Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has confirmed rumours that she has tested negative for COVID-19, days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive.
“I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!” Bhatt wrote in an Instagram story.
Bhatt and Kapoor had been filming for the big-budget fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Kapoor’s positive diagnosis was announced by his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.
“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” she wrote in an Instagram post.