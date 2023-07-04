The makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' unveiled its trailer on July 4, giving a glimpse into the world of love and romance.
The over three-minute trailer also features the veteran Bollywood actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.
Singh plays a Punjabi, while Bhatt portrays a Bengali. The two appear deeply in love but anticipate resistance from their respective families regarding their marriage.
Singh's character Rocky and Bhatt's character Rani decide to swap families to gain a better understanding of each other's lifestyles before tying the knot.
The trailer concludes with the two characters parting ways. Ranveer's character says, "No matter how hard we try, the differences between us won't disappear." Alia's character responds, "The differences may not disappear, but this relationship between Rocky and me has ended." In an emotional moment, Dharmendra's character says, "We don't break homes."
Overall, the trailer showcases a heartfelt story of love, family dynamics, and emotional journeys.