Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and Yash Raj Films celebrated his special milestone by creating a new ‘Prithviraj’ poster, which features every single film that the actor has been a part of.
Kumar in a video shared by the production house is heard saying: “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film ‘Saugandh’!
“The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”
Kumar’s next ‘Prithviraj’ is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, a legendary warrior who fought against the invader Muhammad of Ghor.
The film has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic ‘Chanakya’ and the critically acclaimed film ‘Pinjar’. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita.
The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.