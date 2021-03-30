The makers of the much-talked-about film ‘RRR’ have a surprise for movie buffs. The first look motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn will be released on the actor’s birthday as a gift to his fans.
Raising the excitement of fans about his first look from the SS Rajamouli directorial, set to release this October, Devgn took to Twitter and revealed that it will be out on April 2.
“It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can’t wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character #AjayDevgnKaFiRRRstLook,” he tweeted.
Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look posters of Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan on their birthdays.
‘RRR’ also stars Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.
‘RRR’ will reportedly be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.
In the film, Bhatt has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Morris.
The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, delays including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.
Finally, the shooting resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. ‘RRR’ will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.
Apart from ‘RRR’, Devgn will also be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.