Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has gotten married to her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar in a surprise ceremony.
Gautam, 32, shared a picture from the ceremony on Instagram on June 4 and said it was a private event. The 'Kaabil' actress and her new husband can be seen in lavish, traditional outfits. Dhar also posted the same image on his own social media to announce the nuptials.
“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” she wrote. “As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”
Dhar, 38, made his directorial debut with the Vicky Kaushal-led 2019 action movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Gautam is known for starring in Hindi movies such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Bala' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny', in addition to South Indian films.
Fans and Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapoor congratulated the happy couple on their big news.