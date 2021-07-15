Actress has teamed up with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture

Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: twitter.com/taapsee

Taapsee Pannu is ready to enter a new phase in her movie career. The ‘Pink’ actress has announced the launch of her own production house, Outsiders Films.

Pannu, known for starring in movies such as ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Thappad’, has teamed up with Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture. Khandhdiya has been a content creator and producer on films such as ‘Super 30’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Piku’, and her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

“I have been very sure that direction is not my cup of tea. Production was something I thought I could pull off. Being an actor, I love to act, I couldn’t divert my attention and focus to something else when I am on a set,” Pannu told PTI.

“So the day when I have a partner who could handle the ground work, while I concentrate on my acting job, is when I would partner with and then start a production. That’s when Pranjal came in,”

Pannu said she will continue to act and support films she believes in.

“One thing Pranjal and I have maintained is that I will only produce the kind of films I will be a part of. This doesn’t mean I have to be part of every film I produce. It means the kind of films I will produce are the ones that people know me for as an actor. That continuity and consistency will be there because I can’t green light a film unless and until I believe I am an audience to it,” she said.

The Delhi-born actor said Outsiders Films is an apt name for her production house.

“Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds, that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content,” she added.

Pannu has a number of new films coming up, including ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, and a Telugu movie ‘Mishan Impossible’.

She was most recently seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’, out now on Netflix.

Other prominent Bollywood actors who have launched production companies include Alia Bhatt (Eternal Sunshine Productions), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Filmz), Deepika Padukone (Ka Productions) and Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures).