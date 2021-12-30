With 2022 right around the corner, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is looking forward with a positive outlook following her split from Rohman Shawl.
Talking to Hindustan Times, the ‘Aarya’ actress explains her philosophy about break-ups in the public eye.
“For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye,” she said. “It is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”
Sen announced on December 23 that she had split from model Shawl.
“We began as friends, we remain friends!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet selfie of them both. “The relationship was long over...the love remains!!”
According to reports, Sen and Shawl first got chatting on Instagram and then started dating in 2018.
“The friendship always remains,” she told the Indian publication. “At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.
The 46-year-old former Miss Universe says she has “grown in every relationship” and is the kind of person to give it her all.
“I’m 100 per cent person. When I’m in love, I’m 100 per cent. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100 per cent,” Sen said. “Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop.”