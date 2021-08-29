Leone, a former adult star, started her career in India through the reality show

Ten years after Karenjit Kaur Vohra, the former adult star who is known by her stage name Sunny Leone, attained national prominence as a ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’ contestant, she will enter the ‘Big Boss’ house once again.

Only this time, she will enter as a Bollywood star. Leone took to her social media account to confirm the news as well.

For those of you who can’t recall, tt was after her appearance in ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’ that she received an offer to act in the Pooja Bhatt film ‘Jism 2’ and in Ekta Kapoor’s crossover horror movie, ‘Ragini MMS 2’. So, ‘Bigg Boss’ has been a defining milestone of her life.

In a video she has uploaded on social media, Leone talks excitedly about the connections in the house.

“I am going crazy for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. No matter how much you see, it won’t be enough. This season is all about connections. So, where there are connections, there I am. I am coming this weekend to do a lot of fun, in my style. See you and stay connected,” she says.

Soon, social media was agog with speculation that Leone, who was in Gurugram on Saturday to launch a perfume, would be accompanied by her husband and business manager, Daniel Weber.

The other big mystery that Leone has not solved is whether she’s coming to the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house as a contestant, challenger or guide.