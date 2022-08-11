Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting on a wheelchair because she had broken her leg.
The actress got injured during a shoot and in the picture she can be seen with a positive attitude.
She captioned the picture with a laughing emoji: “They said. Roll camera action- ‘break a leg!’ I took it literally.”
Shetty further shared: “Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega [remember me in your prayers]... Prayers always work.”
On the work front, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor was recently seen in an action comedy film ‘Nikamma’ alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.
She will be soon making her grand web series debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Shetty is also part of Sonal Joshi’s directorial ‘Sukhee’.