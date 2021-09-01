Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu, who has been grieving her husband and iconic actor Dilip Kumar’s loss, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.
According to ANI, the 77-year-old star Banu was hospitalised three days ago due to blood pressure variations.
On July 7, Banu lost her husband Dilip Kumar due to age-related ailments and has been keeping a low profile.
Banu has acted in films including ‘Junglee’ and 'Padosan'. She was one of the most bankable actors in the 1960s.
She enjoyed a prolific film career between 1961 and 1988. She was an outsider in Bollywood, but made a stellar debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film 'Junglee' for which she earned her first Filmfare nomination as Best Actress. Her other hits include 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman', 'Aao Pyar Karen', 'Saaz Aur Awaaz' and 'Door Ki Awaz'.
Banu famously married iconic actor Dilip Kumar when she was 22.
This is a developing story.