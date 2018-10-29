Priyanka Chopra’s friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with pop singer Nick Jonas in New York.

Held on Sunday night, Chopra looked ravishing in an ivory Marchesa dress paired with nude coloured stilettos and a Tiffany & Co choker. She was seen standing next to silver coloured balloons which read: “Bride”.

The photograph was shared by Mimi Cuttrell, who styled Chopra for the bridal shower and captioned it: “The bride... The brighter version for everyone. Priyanka Chopra... (Sorry I was too excited when I posted the first picture).”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to tie the knot in India in December. Twitter

The actress, 36, shared a photograph of herself on her Instagram stories while getting her hair and make-up for the celebration.

“My girls are in town! Any reason to party. Pre-wedding celebrations,” she captioned the image.

.@priyankachopra looks like a vision in white at her bridal shower. pic.twitter.com/lEXsprmA6Y — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 29, 2018

At the party, a DJ played Bollywood songs and several guests kicked off their shoes and danced to the music. The bridesmaids also gave speeches in honour of Chopra.

According to sources, Jonas and Chopra are set to tie the knot “in India in December”.

The two are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December.

The couple have been spending some quality time in New York since the last few days. They were recently spotted at a restaurant and they also caught a Broadway musical together.

On Monday, Chopra shared a photo of Jonas with her nephew and captioned the image, “Nephew and Boo”.

The two got engaged in August in a traditional Roka (engagement) ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.