Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, the director of director Mahesh Bhatt wrote, “And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon.”
She revealed the news in response to a video of youngsters banging utensils during the first covid wave.
Soon after, her fans and well-wishers wished her a speedy recovery.
“Prayers for your swift recovery,” a user wrote.
A fan commented, “Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy.”
“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a user commented.
Recently actor and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19.
Kher had tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”
Bhatt was last seen in the movie ‘Chup’, directed by R Balki which starsred Dulquer Salmaan.
The film is a romantic psychopath thriller and homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.