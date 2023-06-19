It's been a few days since the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' commenced and its contestants have started warming up to each other, sharing intimate details about their lives.
Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, a contestant on the show, spoke about her battle with addiction at the age of 44 and her journey to sobriety. The star, while talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha, said: "I had a... problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."
She then spoke about how she tackled her problem. Bhatt was heard saying that men get the license by the society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering...".
"Women ... don't openly recover ... when I thought of recovering I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me [an addict] but then I said I'm recovering...," she explained.