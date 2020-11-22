Going back to shoot life after a long coronavirus hiatus, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday shared a monochromatic picture ‘on the sets.’
The ‘Aaja Nachle’ star took to Twitter and shared a picture as she takes a look at her reflection in the mirror. Inspiring her fans mid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress penned an inspiring caption with the picture.
She wrote, “On the sets, like life, every little detail matters. Stay focused and bring your world together.”
Of late, the ‘Koyla’ star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.
Earlier on the occasion of International Men’s day, she showered love over her “pillars of support,” her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and sons Arin and Rya.