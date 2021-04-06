Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif said on April 6 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star’s diagnosis is the latest in a spate of infections among Indian celebrities.
“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Kaif, 37, wrote on Instagram.
A day earlier on April 5, actor Vicky Kaushal — who is rumoured to be dating Kaif — announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His ‘Mr Lele’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar also posted about being COVID-19 positive on the same day. Both the actors said they would be self-isolating and are following their doctors’ orders.
Other stars who have contracted the virus in the recent past include Akshay Kumar, who has been hospitalised, Govinda, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.