Kareena Kapoor Khan loves connecting with fans on social media, but she doesn’t seek validation from it.

Khan, who currently enjoys a fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram, told IANS: “I enjoy using social media but for me, it is a way to connect with my fans and give them a glimpse into my life. I don’t seek validation from social media at all but I’m happy that I get a lot of love from my fans.”

Playing powerful characters on screen is validation enough for the actress, who has given impactful performances in films such as ‘Asoka’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Dev’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to name a few.

“As an artiste, I’m stepping into the shoes of powerful characters, and that’s validation enough for me. So, while I appreciate the love on Instagram, my true validation comes from the roles I take on, the stories I tell, and the legacy I’m building as an artiste in the world of entertainment,” she added.

However, there have been good and bad days in her journey in Hindi cinema, which began in 2000 with ‘Refugee’.

Talking about self doubt, Kareena said: “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good but I don’t stop believing in myself. It’s been over two decades for me in the industry and I’m sure there will be much more. I know I want to keep doing something new and it’s time to try something different constantly.”

Khan then revealed the toughest part of being a superstar — “Lack of privacy.”

The 43-year-old actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, does agree that the profession comes with a price to pay.

“Every profession comes with its price to pay, it only depends on how much are you willing to give in and how you prioritise your life,” said the actress.