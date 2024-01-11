Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not given media interviews in the last five years, since his son, Aryan Khan, got embroiled in a controversy.

However, on Wednesday night, he not only made a rare appearance at a media event but also opened up about the tough times that his family went through in the last few years and the lessons he learnt from it.

“The last four-five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I’m sure for some of you also because of Covid. Most of my films flopped. Analysts started writing my death knell, some idiots did the same which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about,” Shah Rukh Khan said after receiving a special award from CNNNews18.

“And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened, to say the least, which made me learn a lesson that ‘be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity’. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom ... life may come and hit you,” he added, presumably referring to Aryan’s arrest in 2021.

SRK then, in his filmy style, shared his words of wisdom.

“But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 per cent is not the story’s end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sab theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (In life, everything turns out right at the end, and if it doesn’t, it means it’s not the end. The movie has still not ended, my friend). And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' was his first hit after critics had written him off.

After the tough phase, Khan made a grand comeback last year, silencing his detractors.

Khan returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ in January. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

After ‘Pathaan’, King Khan returned to theatres in September with Atlee’s directorial ‘Jawan’. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. Like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ also managed to strike a chord with the audience, collecting over Rs1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year.

SRK did not stop here. On December 21, he came up with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Titled ‘Dunki’, the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to migrate to. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at box office.

‘Jawan’ managed to strike a chord with the audience, collecting over Rs1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

On registering a success streak in 2023, SRK at the event expressed gratitude to the makers of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawaan’ and ‘Dunki’.

“But seriously, I want to thank Sid Anand for making ‘Pathaan’ with Aditya Chopra, and Atlee for making the biggest hit in Hindi cinema with ‘Jawan’, and Raju Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi for making the most beautiful film for me ... Dunki. Without them and the honest, hard work of all the other cast and crew members of these films, I wouldn’t be standing here tonight. So I dedicate this award to all of them. I will dedicate it to them but won’t give it to them ... at all,’ he quipped.

He concluded his speech with a big thank you to his audience.