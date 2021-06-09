Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut

Bollywood actress and avid social media user Kangana Ranaut revealed on her Instagram story that she is late on filing taxes to the Indian government as she’s out of work.

“Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet. For the first time in my life, I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money,” wrote Ranaut to her Instagram followers. But she added that the stern move of levying interest on her pending taxes was a good move by the authorities.

“I still welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time,” wrote Ranaut.

Ranaut is one of the many self-made actresses who are bearing the brunt of the savage COVID-19 wave in India, which brought all Bollywood film productions and releases to a halt. Actors are waiting patiently for projects to kick off again.

On the work front, Ranaut is gearing up for the release of ‘Thalaivi’ in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu politician and icon Jayalalithaa, and her action film ‘Dhaakad’.

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaakad’. Image Credit: Supplied

In her downtime during the pandemic, Ranaut has been furiously posting on social media about all topics under the sun, She was ousted out of Twitter for her alleged hate tweets, and is known to dip her well-manicured fingers into every controversy that rages in India.