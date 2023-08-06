Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed her first bundle of joy -- a son, whom she has named Koa Phoenix Dolan, which means warrior or valiant.

She revealed on social media that her son was born on August 1.

The actress had announced her pregnancy back in April this year and had been flaunting her pregnant belly for some time after that. After that she proceeded to reveal pictures of her new son.

Expressing her joy and excitement with this new addition to her family, Ileana, who has 16.3 million followers on Instagram captioned: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Following this revelation, the actress received several congratulatory messages from various celebrities such as Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Kapoor and Athita Shetty.

Nargis wrote: "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!"

Maria Goretti commented: "A little cub, lots and lots of love."

Sophie Choudry commented: "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy."

Talking about her pregnancy earlier, Illeana had said that while it was a bumpy ride full of its own challenges, she was very happy with the end result.

"Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey."

"I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon."

Karanvir Sharma wrote: "Heartiest Congrats! What a lovely name!!"

Arjun Kapoor in congratulations posted several heart emojis.

The father remains a mystery man, though she did call him a "lovely man" when she revealed her pregnancy.