Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective about their daughter’s pictures being out in the public domain.
But now, the pair has chosen to reveal her pictures to the public.
The ‘Race’ actress took to Instagram to share two images of her daughter, named Devi, which she captioned: “Hello world, I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”
The couple’s industry friends reacted to the picture and took to the comments section to share their feelings.
Actress Dia Mirza said: “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you.”
Actress Kajal Aggarwal called her the “cutest little munchkin.”
Sussanne Khan wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.”
Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.”
Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”