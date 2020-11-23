Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was seen holidaying in Dubai, as she posted a series of pictures of her taking in the views of the city.
“Can’t be serious for more than a second. #HiDubai,” posted Pandey on her Instagram account. In the pictures, you can see a lit up Burj Khalifa in the background along with a violet-bathed canal, which indicates that she was somewhere near Dubai Canal.
Panday isn’t the only star to patronise Dubai in the last few months. Shah Rukh Khan famously brought in his birthday along with his friends and family. Actress Preity Zinta, R Madhavan, Ellie Avram were spotted in the UAE too.