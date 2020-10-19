Actress Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol are all set to become parents. On Monday, Amrita posted a picture on Instagram to reveal that she is in her ninth month of pregnancy.
“For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it’s THE 9th! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already,” she wrote.
The actress also apologised for not letting her friends and fans know about her pregnancy.
“Too excited to share this good news with You my fans And friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But it is true...the baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families.... Thank you universe.And thank you all.Keep blessing,” she added.
Along with her lengthy post, Amrita posted a picture of her baby bump and Anmol, who is a radio presenter.
A few days ago, a lot of pictures went viral showing the couple outside a clinic in Mumbai. However, it’s today only that the two have officially shared the news. Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016.