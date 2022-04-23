Over a week after her wedding, Alia Bhatt still has some special photos to share and a new set features someone close to her heart.
Bhatt posted a picture of herself dressed in her Sabyasachi wedding ensemble with her cat Snow: “Cat of honour.”
The actress’ mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were quick to share their appreciation for the adorable snap.
Bhatt got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor at an intimate wedding in Mumbai on April 14.
“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married,” she wrote on Instagram along with the first set of images from her big day. “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”
Both the actors have opted to skip their honeymoon for the time being, and return to work.
Bhatt is reportedly filming for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, and will also be working on Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot.
Meanwhile, Ranbir flew to Manali to shoot for ‘Animal’ along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.
Both Ranbir and Bhatt are also awaiting the release of their movie ‘Brahmastra’.