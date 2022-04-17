Newly married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had an intimate wedding last week in Mumbai at their palatial home, but they made up for the lost time by throwing a celebrity-studded party a couple of days after their nuptials.

On April 16 evening, their celebrity peers including Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor were spotted arriving in cars with tinted windows to be a part of the post-wedding celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/AliaBhatt

Khan has worked with Alia and Ranbir in movies including ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Most of the well-heeled guests were spotted wearing black or something sparkling, indicating that those could be the theme for the after-party.

Riddhima Sahni wears a glittering black gown with a high slit for the party Image Credit: Instagram/RiddhimaKapoorSahniofficial

Actress Malaika Arore wore a pink outfit with a plunging neckline, while Shweta Bachchan Nanda wore white. The images were religiously captured by the paparazzi who were camping outside the venue for several days now. Social media feed is also flooded with videos and images of guests arriving for the party.

Ranbir cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted wearing an oversized black blazer with white detailing. Karan Johar was also seen wearing an oversized black shimmery jacket.

Karisma Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

The after-party, which went late into the night, wasn’t limited to friends of the couple alone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and his sister Riddhima (above pic) were also seen wearing dark sparkling outfits. They had discarded their Indian ethnic tunics for something more Western. Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt who chose a muted gold outfit for the after-party were also seen entering the Vastu residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, the central spot for all things wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding day. Image Credit: Instagram

Bhatt and Kapoor got married on April 14 in a private ceremony attended by their close family and friends. The guest list did not exceed 60 persons.

Unlike a big, fat Bollywood wedding filled with hundreds of guests and obscure relatives, this couple chose to marry in the most muted and classy style.

Going by the images posted by the bride on her social media, the couple had chosen to get married in a closed but personal style.

Bhatt,29, wore an ivory Sabyasachi Mukherji outfit with minimal make up, while Kapoor matched her outfit with an ivory tunic and multi-strand pearls. Many have lauded Bhatt’s bridal look and hailed her for not going over-the-top and garish on her wedding day. For the Mehendi ceremony, Bhatt opted for a deep coral Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor on their Mehendi celebrations Image Credit: Instagram/bridalmehndiqueen

This wedding was one of the most anticipated Bollywood unions of the year since Ranbir and Alia are both A-listers who are individually on top of their career game. They have been dating since 2018 and have always been open about their mutual adoration for each other. They made things official when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Image Credit: Instagram/AliaBhatt

Although the wedding ceremony was incredibly private, Bhatt has been releasing images from her dreamy ceremony and pre-wedding rituals like Mehendi. She’s yet to post pictures from the after-party.

Rambir and Alia will soon be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’, an ambitious sci-fi fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukherji.