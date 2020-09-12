Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during lockdown. On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram that that she has learnt to make kajal (kohl) the way her grandma used to do it.
"Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make 'Kaajal' at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses," Yami wrote.
ALSO SEE
- Bollywood reacts to Kangana Ranaut's property under attack in ‘Pakistan occupied Mumbai’
- From the editors: Air passengers to get COVID-19 tests at cheaper rates
- Bollywood: On filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's birthday, here are 7 movies of his to watch
- In photos: Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest divides Bollywood
- Photos: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone heats up Los Angeles
- From Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities who went public with addiction struggle
"Finally, made 'kaajal' myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes," she shared.
Along with it, she posted a picture flaunting kohled eyes.