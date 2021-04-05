A few minutes after actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, her colleague Vicky Kaushal shared his diagnosis on April 5. Both were working on Shashank Khaitan’s film, ‘Mr Lele’.
“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Kaushal wrote on Instagram.
His post came soon after Pednekar cautioned her fans about testing COVID-19 positive.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” wrote Pednekar.
The actress also told everyone who had been in contact with her to get themselves tested immediately.
Earlier today, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive yesterday.
Kaushal is one of the many Bollywood actors who have contracted the virus. Actors including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Milind Soman and R Madhavan are on the road to recovery.