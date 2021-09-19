Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, who’s known for his impeccable comic timing, will host IPL matches this season on Disney+Hotstar.
The actor was recently approached to do a ‘special collaboration for the second edition of the IPL season’. Sharma is on call display his knowledge about the game of cricket and pepper the hosting with his witty lines.
The actor took to his Twitter to update his fans about his latest role.
“Varun will be shooting from the Star Sports office from the 19th September. He has been roped in to do live commentary for matches. This time the channel wants to engage the audience to give them a heightened experiential feel of the match. Considering the on-ground audience might be curtailed due to Covid protocols, the channel wants to offer an intimate vibe to its viewers. Varun’s affability was a big draw for them. His next-door-boy relatability factor coupled with his interest in the sport made them get Sharma on board,” said a source to Outlook.
Sharma is the first Bollywood actor to be signed on for this leg’s IPL matches. The second half of IPL 2021 kicks off today in Dubai.