Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has posted a photograph with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Instagram with a mushy caption.
"No I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me," he wrote with the image, in which the couple can be seen smiling with all their heart.
ALSO SEE
- Bollywood reacts to Kangana Ranaut's property under attack in ‘Pakistan occupied Mumbai’
- From the editors: Air passengers to get COVID-19 tests at cheaper rates
- In photos: Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest divides Bollywood
- From Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities who went public with addiction struggle
Actress Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Several fans also showered love on the post.
The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life. He shares the occasional picture with Dalal, though.
Lately, they have been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media.
Dhawan will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father, David Dhawan.