Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had a nostalgic turn.
The actor shared a photo of himself as a much younger man flaunting his abs.
The 33-year-old actor captioned the image saying: "Sweet 16".
Dhawan was last seen on screen in "Street Dancer 3D" alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.
His next movie is to be the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father, David Dhawan.