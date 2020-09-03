Modi’s lawyer says she tried to quit once she found out

Shruti Modi, the former manager of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, knew of his drug use, said her lawyer in an interview with Indian Daily ‘Times of India’ on Thursday.

Defence attorney Ashok Saraogi said ten days into her appointment as his manager, Modi had discovered his drug use and tried to quit. However, upon the insistence of the ‘Kai Po Che!’ star, she decided to stay on.

Saraogi was quoted as saying, “When she found out about it (Sushant’s drug use) after 10 days of joining, Shruti decided to quit but Sushant told her to stay back and told her that he will not be party to it. So she continued to work as his manager on this condition.”

Saraogi went on to add that Modi is only being named and dragged into the probe because she refused to go along with the demands of the Rajput family. “It is possible that she did not follow the instructions of the sister, so they may have some grievances. They wanted certain account details from her which she declined to part with,” he said.

The death of Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, is being probed from a variety of angles, most recently it has acquired a drug-taking twist. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, is being investigated for abetment to suicide.

Her texts with Modi were leaked last week, alluding to his use of marijuana.

The Rajput family has been adamant that they did not know either about the actor’s alleged drug habit or the extent of his psychological problems; however, more leaked messages contradict that claim. (Sushant had bipolar disorder for which he was on medication.)

In an interview with Pinkvilla, K.K Singh had said that Sushant never did hard drugs. “Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption,” he had said.

While investigating the drug angle, two suspects have been apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau.