Records to be studied to ascertain state of mind before actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

In their search for the truth, the CBI team now in charge of investigating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the circumstances surrounding it are now looking into conducting a psychological autopsy.

The idea of this line of probing is to ascertain the mental state of the actor in the days leading to his demise on June 14.

A psychological autopsy, as explained by the medical database PubMed, “involves collecting all available information on the deceased via structured interviews of family members, relatives or friends as well as attending health care personnel.”

Information, the science site says, is also gathered from health care and psychiatric records and forensic examination.

The investigation on this front is to be carried out by the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The probe will focus on not only the mental state of the late ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor but also his communications over WhatsApp with friends, family and others.

Indian TV channel NDTV said that this is a rare investigation method and the two known instances of its use were in the Sunanda Pushkar and Burari mass-suicide cases.

Last Friday, after a spectacular falling out of state police departments – i.e. Patna and Mumbai – the Supreme Court called on the CBI to take over the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 raised many questions and political debates. Recently, his family members have pointed fingers at the role played by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty; while Bollywood still rages with the insider-outsider (nepotism) debate.

While stripping away any vestigial of privacy, the couple’s fights, and their conversations with each other and people outside the relationship are now under the scanner. With hours’ long questioning and confidential information leaks dripping into media, the situation has taken a turn for the sordid. It is to keep this in check that the CBI task force has been appointed.

Already their findings debunk theories of monetary appropriation.