Sonu Sood with his wife Sonali Image Credit: Instagram/SonuSood

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood wished his wife Sonali on her birthday on December 4 with an adoring post about their loving partnership.

“Many many happy returns of the day Janu..Thank you for completing my life. Thank you for being a pillar of strength, my bestest friend, a listener, an inspiration. Love you loads.....always @sonalisood04,” wrote Sood. He also posted a picture of the two together, to underline their close and loving bond.

As soon as his post was published, several thousands like and shared his post.

The two got married in 1996 and have two sons Ishant and Ayaan Sood. While Sood is a popular figure in Indian cinema, his wife has always maintained a low profile.

On the work front, Sood will be seen in Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s biopic ‘Prithviraj’.

Sood has fast emerged as a hero during the COVID-19 lockdown in India as he hit the ground running to help migrant labourers reach their villages when they were rendered jobless in the cities. From arranging private buses to transport stranded labourers from Maharashtra to states like Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, to arranging food for them during their journey, Sood was proactive.

Pictures of him waving off villagers safely in buses are now become emblematic of celebrity good.