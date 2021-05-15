Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt and their twin children Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

Even though the Eid Al Fitr celebrations are winding down in the UAE, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his family are still in the festive mood as they mark the occasion in Dubai.

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt and their twin children celebrate Eid in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt posted pictures of the family celebrating Eid in their home in Dubai, with Sanjay and his twins dressing up for the occasions, while winding down the festivities with a cake and cupcakes to boot.

Maanayata, who’s birth name is Dilnawaz Shaikh, has spent much of the pandemic in Dubai with their children, Shahraan and Iqra. The images on her Instagram Story revealed that Dutt had also landed here before the flights from the UAE to India had shut down on account of the COVID-19 surge in the country.

In the images, Sanjay is seen wearing a white tunic and pajamas, while Maanayata is dressed in a white and yellow ethic dress. The couple’s children are also colour coordinated in pink.

Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan Dutt Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

Sanjay, who was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Torbaaz’ will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2’. Sanjay has a few projects lined up that include ‘Shamshera’ with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who celebrated 13 years of marriage in February, have had a tumultuous few months after the former was under treatment for cancer last year. It appears he is on the mend and the actor has been sharing on social media that he is regaining his muscles and working out again.