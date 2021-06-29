After Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth took turns surviving in the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seems to have been bitten by the bug to live on the dangerous side.
According to reports, Singh will make his digital debut by showing his fierce side in a show, which is likely to be streamed on Netflix.
“Ranveer and Bear Grylls have been in talks for a wilderness adventure series for several months now, and this adventure outing will be for Netflix. The OTT giant has almost closed the deal and we’ll see the two share screen-space for the first time for kind of adventure stunts in the wilderness. This is the first time Ranveer will be doing something so starkly different and it is going to be one of the biggest non-fictions shows we have seen in India, also marking Ranveer’s digital debut,” a source told Indian Express.
The report also claims that Singh is expected to begin filming in the next two months in Siberia and is preparing hard to survive the extreme weather conditions. On the work front, he's gearing up for the release of '83.