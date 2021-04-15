Despite social distancing and not stepping out, 'Aashiqui' star still got COVID-19

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, whose defining role in his acting career was the hit romance ‘Aashiqi’, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his sister Priyaka and brother-in-law Romeer.

The 53-year-old actor took to his social media to express his disillusionment about contracting the virus.

“I know COVID-19 is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports,” he wrote.

The actor and his family are at home isolating themselves.

“For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests ... For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports. Love you all,” he added.

Despite not leaving his home or displaying any symptoms, he was tested because his neighbour contracted the virus.

“My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14 days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive,” wrote Roy.

