Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on June 30 with pneumonia, is likely to be discharged in a day.
According to reports, the 70-year-old actor is recuperating well and his secretary told PTI that he’s on the mend.
A day earlier, Shah’s wife Ratna Pathak spoke about how they have sought medical help for his small bout of pneumonia. The same day, actor Dileep Kumar was also admitted to a hospital due to age-related ailments.
Shah is one of India’s most versatile talents.
An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah has acted in a mix of independent and mainstream films such as ‘Masoom’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.
He’s currently in an non-COVID-19 treatment centre.