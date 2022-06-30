Actor and model Milind Soman is returning to music videos after 25 years with a party song, ‘Shringaar’.
Composed by Vayu with rap by Raftaar, ‘Shringaar’ has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill and directed and choreographed by Punit J. Pathak.
“It was so super fun to do a music video after 25 years. When ‘Shringaar’ came my way, I instantly loved the track, and wanted to be a part of it. The track has a great vibe and I’m super excited to work with the amazingly talented Aastha, Akasa and Raftaar, who make the song what it is. ...My mother and my wife also loved the song,” Soman said in a statement.
Singer Akasa also commented, saying: “I feel like Vayu and I have a special bond now and as blessed as I am to work on his creations there’s also this homely feeling of comfort with him. Similarly with Aastha, we’re so similar in our goofy boyish energies that we switch into the glam divas you see in the videos. I love working with her.”
“After the success of ‘Naagin’, our fans wanted us to get back together soon and what better than ‘Shringaar’? The lyrics, composition, and choreography are simply fabulous. The experience of shooting for this song has been a wonderful one and Milind Soman’s presence (who has been my crush for a long time by the way) is a dream come true. He charmed us all with his presence on screen and off screen,” Akasa added.
Despite being a supermodel in India, Soman went mainstream and won hearts when he appeared in singer Alisha Chinai’s music video ‘Made in India’, which released in 1995.