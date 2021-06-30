Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer of his upcoming boxing drama ‘Toofaan’ on Wednesday.
“The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now. Releases worldwide on 16th July on @primevideoin #ToofaanOnPrime,” he captioned the trailer, shared on Instagram.
The trailer reveals the story of Aziz Ali (Akhtar), a goon from Dongri who finds success as a boxer, only to lose it all after a mistake. However, Aziz tries to make a comeback against all odds. Mrunal Thakur plays Akhtar’s love interest and Paresh Rawal stars as Aziz’s coach.
Comments started pouring in on Akhtar’s post almost immediately.
His girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wrote: “Chills! So proud.”
Former world kick-boxing champion Drew Neal posted: “Might just go and hit a training session inspired and motivated.”
Daboo Ratnani commented: “Faaaaaabbbbb! Love it”
‘Toofaan’ is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Akhtar and Mehra have previously teamed up for the successful movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in 2013.
‘Toofaan’ releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.