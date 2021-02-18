Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Hindu festival of Dusshera with the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’. He will also star in the film alongside Sonam Bajwa and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ sensation Shehnaaz Gill. The movie is set to hit screens in India on October 15.
Dosanjh posted the first look of the film on Instagram on Thursday. The poster features a sketched version of Dosanjh with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.
Dosanjh and Bajwa gained popularity as a pair in the dance track titled ‘Tommy’, which featured in the 2019 hit ‘Shadaa’.
The actor is known for his singing prowess, having released hit tracks such as ‘Proper Patola’ and ‘Do You Know’. Apart from his Punjabi films he has also starred in Bollywood blockbusters such as ‘Good Newwz’, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, and ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh.