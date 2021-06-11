Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital today.
The 98-year-old star had been admitted on June 6 after experiencing breathing issues and later being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.
“With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” read a tweet from the actor’s Twitter handle on Friday, written by family friend Faisal Farooqui.
Earlier, Farooqui shared that Kumar had undergone a pleural aspiration procedure.
“Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF,” a tweet read.
A few days ago, the veteran star’s wife Saira Banu urged people not to believe rumours related to the Kumar’s health.
“My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic,” she had said in a statement.
Kumar, who made his acting debut with ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944, has starred in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’. He was last seen in the 1998 film ‘Qila’.
— With inputs from agencies